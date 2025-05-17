MUMBAI: The Development Plan department of the BMC has decided to allow temporary studios/sets for the shooting of films, TV serials, advertisements, documentaries and allied activities in the city by amending the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034. Sources in the BMC allege that this is being done to save the illegal studios in the Madh-Marve-Gorai belt. The notice to invite suggestions and objections was published on Friday. BMC to amend rules to allow temporary film studios in Mumbai

The BJP had created a major ruckus when the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government allowed temporary studios on land falling in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zones) areas where construction activity is kept strictly in check. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had taken up the issue, lodged complaints and toured the area extensively. The BJP had blamed two MVA ministers for allowing construction in coastal areas, some of it on land owned by the tourism department.

When HT contacted the officials in question, a senior BMC officer said that the state government had directed them to make the change in the DCPR and allow studios on a temporary basis with the permission of the municipal commissioner for a minimum period of six months and a maximum of three years. The DCPR pertains to Mumbai city.

A Development Plan department officer told HT that there was no provision for temporary structures in the DCPR, but there was one in the Unified Development Control And Promotion Regulations, 2020 (which apply to the whole state), and thus they were incorporating permission for temporary studios in Regulation 57 of the DCPR.

When Somaiya raised a stink about the studios, he cited the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had observed that the studios were built in gross violation of environmental norms. The BJP leader had alleged that illegal film studios worth around ₹1,000 crore were constructed in 2021 “with the blessings of the (Uddhav) Thackeray sarkar”. The studio owners’ legal teams had sought some time to remove the studios at their own cost but their request was refused.

The NGT had stated in its order that the permission, which was granted by the BMC in conjunction with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, was only for setting up temporary structures. However, the film studios were huge structures in which a lot of steel and concrete material was used. Seven studios were demolished while nearly 40 are still existing due to stay orders by courts.

Somaiya on Friday told HT that the “fraud activity of constructing studios and multi-storey structures in the name of shooting” would be stopped. “There is no question of allowing temporary studios,” he said. “Guidelines can be released for particular shootings of film and television serials.”

Malwani MLA Aslam Shaikh, in whose area the temporary studios are located, and Sunil Rathod, chief engineer of the DP, both did not respond to calls from HT.