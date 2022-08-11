BMC to build FOB at Hindmata Junction

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to build a foot-over bridge (FOB) at the Hindmata Junction in Central Mumbai to further ease people’s woes during waterlogging incidents. The Hindmata Junction, a saucer-shaped low-lying area in central Mumbai, is among the chronic flooding spots and sees waterlogging every year.

Notably, the BMC had last year created an underground water holding tank for ₹130 crore to abate flooding in the area. So far this year, the junction has not reported waterlogging.

The civic body has estimated the cost of the FOB at ₹5 crore. “The arched FOB at the BR Ambedkar junction in Hind-Mata will be made with iron. It will have escalator facilities on both sides,” said Satish Thosar, chief engineer from the BMC bridges department.

Thosar said that the tendering process for the project is complete and the BMC will issue the work order in the next few weeks. The civic body aims to finish the project before the next monsoon.

“The primary objective of creating this FOB is that there is no option for pedestrians to cross the road over here. During the monsoon, it becomes difficult for them to walk as water keeps flowing from the road to the underground tank. The water holding tank has solved the issue of waterlogging and this FOB will solve the issue of walkability,” Thosar added.

