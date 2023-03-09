BMC to buy 200 air purification vehicles, 9 electric brooms to tackle dust

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday held another meeting on the rising air pollution in the city and announced a set of measures to tackle it. The prevailing weather conditions and the ongoing constructions are the two main reasons for the poor air quality, the civic body said.

Pune, India - November 07, 2022: People walk on the road even as dust engulfs the stretch due construction site nearby, at Sahakar Nagar, in Pune, India, on Monday, November 07, 2022. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Although dust control measures are being implemented as per CPCB guidelines, looking at the deteriorating air quality in the city, BMC will lay down an SOP to bring this under control,” additional commissioner (environment) Sanjeev Kumar said after chairing the meeting.

BMC announced that an additional nine electric brooms will be purchased which can clean 28 km of road each every day, a press release said.

As many as 100 vehicles will be purchased to spray water on roads and at intersections while 200 air purification vehicles will be procured by BMC to tackle the dust, the statement said, adding air purification towers will also be set up at 5 places - Kalanagar, Mankhurd, Haji Ali, Mulund and Dahisar toll plaza.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, BMC said it will implement the measures announced in the budget such as recycling waste and debris, setting up electric vehicles charging stations etc. Work on setting up five air quality monitoring stations is also on, the release added.

HT was the first to report on the BMC meeting last week when the departments were asked to enforce air pollution control guidelines on its contractors for all projects.