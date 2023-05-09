Mumbai: Now, visiting Gorai Beach will be easy as the access road leading towards the pagoda and the beach is set to be cleared of encroachments in 15 days.

BMC demolishes 324 huts to clear inaccessible Gorai beach road

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of demolishing 324 huts which pose a major bottleneck for tourists visiting the pagoda on the beach.

These encroachments also blocked the access during fire at Shree Complex CHS and Royal Palace Society.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner, R north ward, said, “We are conducting a lottery system to provide rehabilitation to Mahatma Phule’s 324 hutments obstructing the Gorai road. Some are legal and some illegal and they will all be demolished in 15 days.”

Nandedkar said tourists going towards Gorai Pagoda will benefit as they will get a wider road which will be beautified with street lights, good pavements, benches and street furniture.

“This will create a good impression as all the hutments had blue plastic sheets which weren’t aesthetically appealing. Also, the approach road of two housing societies which was blocked by the fire brigade will be opened. It is a Gorai entry and those going to Gorai beach towards the pagoda will find it easy,” said Nandedkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A civic official from R north ward said that 324 hutments were causing a major bottleneck and the width of the road was 45 feet which will increase to 90 feet after the hutments are removed.

“We have declared the dwellers legal and illegal. On Pandit Mallarao Kulkarni road, there is a BMC building where all 140 legal families will be rehabilitated. 100 families have already been shifted,” said the civic official.

The civic body will also paint the walls, repair footpaths and replace them with stamp concrete, and will have street furniture while work on illumination is already completed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON