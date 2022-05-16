BMC to restore 200-year-old Khotachiwadi neighbourhood with its heritage charm

Mumbai: To preserve the unique identity and the heritage of 200-year-old precinct Khotachiwadi, known for its picturesque old-Portuguese style architecture in Girgaon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to give the neighbourhood a charming makeover.

With this project, the civic body hopes to revive a sense of community among the residents of the gaothan (hamlet) dwarfed by high-rises in the heart of South Mumbai.

The project is in its nascent stage and is still being conceptualised by the civic body, which has roped in Khaki Heritage Foundation as the conservation partner.

Over the past few weeks, the lab completed a station survey of Khotachiwadi, and will soon come up with an extensive plan for its revival and preservation. The completed plan is likely to be submitted to the civic body by the end of May for administrative approval.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of the D-ward, with jurisdiction over the area, said, “The plan for revival of this heritage precinct has been taken up by BMC and is currently in the preliminary stages. The conservation architect appointed by BMC will submit a draft plan shortly and the work is in progress.”

Tapan Mittal Deshpande, a city-based heritage conservationist, of Khaki Heritage Foundation said, This initiative has to be beyond a physical restoration. We want to bring back the sense of community and identity to the residents of Khotachiwadi. This community represents one of the oldest, and original inhabitants of Bombay, now Mumbai. It should reinstate pride in their local culture, identify that their social fabric is distinct, yet an integral part of the city. Through the revival program, which will be led by the Khotachiwadi Trust, we want to tell a story, about the people of this place, about their lives and ancestry, the history of this locality, and its place in the city.”

The project is also a challenging one, as it will take place in the midst of privately-owned property, even though it is a heritage precinct. The restoration work will include the construction of an archway to establish a sense of entry. The boundaries will be decorated to give a distinct sense of identity and security to the area. Besides this, the neighbourhood will also get heritage furniture, restored pathways in cement concrete to make it look like cobblestones, and installation of street furniture such as lamp-posts, benches, garbage bins etc. The street furniture will be selected to blend into the heritage identity of the area. The draft plan is likely to include a wall of fame, to honour famous residents of this gaothan, such as painter Raja Ravi Varma. Besides this, a museum will also be made here for visitors and history enthusiasts.

At a later stage, the BMC has planned to rope in Kesari Tours and other city-based tour guides to organise heritage tours of the premises and regulate them to maintain privacy for the residents of this gaothan.

Khotachiwadi, once fondly called ‘Old Goa in Mumbai’ or ‘Mini-Portugal’ due to its colourful homes with beautiful verandas and gardens, has lost its lustre with time, according to its residents. The newer generations of families, who have lived here for over 100 plus years, moved out of the country. What used to be a colony of 65 homes, now has less than 25 original bungalows and less than 20 original families. The historic place is now filled with unchecked two-wheelers, parked here by the non-residents and sometimes noisy commuters and tourists disrupt the quaint charm of the place.

A resident of Khotachiwadi, who did not wish to be named, said, “Before the pandemic, a few local tour companies would organise tours. However, now, we have tourists walking in and out, clicking photographs, and playing music. If there is a way to regulate this, that will be great for us.”

“The lane is not wide enough for car parking; however, we see bikers park in the lane and go about their business in the neighbourhood, or sometimes zoom through the lane at high speed, using it as a shortcut,” said Wilfred Felizardo, another resident of Khotachiwadi.

A few years ago, Felizardo’s mobile phone was robbed from his home at 7.30 am, by an unidentified visitor. “He entered the lane and sat around reading the newspaper. My family even acknowledged it was out of the ordinary, and we did not know this man. After a while, we noticed two phones were missing from our house.”

Felizardo, now in his 60s, has lived in Khotachiwadi all his life, except when he travelled for work. His house has been with his family for three generations and is steeped in history. “We are still a community, but it’s not the same anymore. Somewhere, the warmth is missing. Close to Christmas, we would keep our doors and windows open, and we would hear Christmas carols playing in a neighbour’s home. My neighbour’s son would play the piano, and we would be treated to his music sitting in our homes.”

Over the years, residents commercialised their properties as well, defying the Gaothan development rules. A popular chain of bed-and-breakfast opened in the lane, as an owner redeveloped their home. There’s a skin clinic that has come up and a restaurant, and an ice cream parlour.

“If you drive past Khotachiwadi lane from the main road, it is impossible to identify the area. The lane is shabby, and not unique in any way,” the resident quoted above, who did not wish to be named, said. One of the residents also said that there is an unsightly food stall set up at the entrance to Khotachiwadi lane, selling Chinese food.

An independent city-based heritage conservationist, who did not wish to be named, said, “Gentrification is welcome, as long as it honours the soul and identity of the place and its inhabitants. Visually, we may be able to do plenty to improve any space, but it must go deep into the body and soul of the place, which are its locals. It is also important to preserve the charm and character of the locality. Change is good, as long as it is well-meaning and does long-term good.”

