BMC’s war on malaria leads to greater case detections in city

MUMBAI: On the eve of World Malaria Day, the BMC has released data indicating a steady increase in malaria cases over the past three years. Officials attributed the rise to intensified disease surveillance, improved case detection, wider inclusion of private sector data, and the growing use of technology in tracking and controlling mosquito-borne infections. (AP)

According to the BMC, 1.51 million blood samples were collected across the city in 2024 as part of routine and targeted screening, leading to the identification of 7,939 confirmed malaria cases. This is a notable increase from 1.398 million samples and 7,319 cases in 2023, and 1.36 million samples with 3,985 cases in 2022. Officials clarified that the surveillance drive included not only symptomatic patients but also their close contacts, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

To strengthen containment efforts, the civic body has rolled out the 1-3-7 strategy in administrative wards with higher caseloads. Under this approach, confirmed malaria cases must be reported within one day, contact tracing and local surveys completed by the third day, and appropriate vector control measures initiated within seven days. This model aims to prevent secondary transmission by responding swiftly and systematically.

Technology is also being integrated into malaria prevention activities. The BMC will soon launch a mobile awareness app, ‘Bhag Machhar Bhag’, to educate communities about mosquito prevention, with outreach targeted at schools, colleges and workplaces. In addition, drones are being deployed to identify mosquito-breeding sites in hard-to-access or high-risk locations flagged during inspections.

These efforts were reviewed in a recent coordination meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, with participation from senior officials of MHADA, MMRDA, Mumbai Port Trust, the Indian Navy and Air Force, and other state agencies. To streamline coordination, inter-agency WhatsApp groups are being set up, and joint inspection drives are scheduled for May.

Further, the BMC has planned training sessions for frontline staff, including public health workers, construction site supervisors and private clinic personnel. Private hospitals have been directed to report all confirmed malaria cases to local civic authorities to ensure accurate and timely data collection.

Citizens are urged to report symptoms such as fever without delay and make use of the testing and treatment services available at BMC hospitals and health posts. Health officials have stressed the importance of completing the full course of treatment to avoid a relapse and curb further transmission in the community.