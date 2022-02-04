BMC’s ‘Water for All’ policy to cover unmapped slum settlements

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced a ‘Water for all Policy’ as part of its budget 2022, which will provide water to every resident of Mumbai, aimed at securing water supply to unmapped slum settlements across the city.

The policy also aims to improve water supply in areas that at present do not get water from the civic body, such as slums settled on private land or commercial land, or illegal establishments.

This comes two years after BMC’s ambitious ₹275 crore Water Distribution Improvement Program (WDIP) failed to create its projected impact. Started as a pilot project in two administrative wards in the city, the WDIP programme intended to regularise water supply, ensure 24*7 water supply, and equitable distribution of water. Under WDIP, H West ward corresponding to areas of Bandra and Khar, and T ward corresponding to areas of Mulund, was to get a 24-hour water supply. While this was an umbrella project aimed at the overall improvement of water supply, it covered a survey of slum connections with the intention to improve water availability in these areas.

It was decided last year that the WDIP will not be subsequently implemented across the city. P Velarasu, the additional municipal commissioner said, “We tried to implement the project for 24*7 water supply in all areas but it has received a mixed response. A committee set up to examine its success concluded that it is not feasible to supply 24*7 water to all areas in Mumbai. The city does not have the storage infrastructure and the distribution system required for 24*7 water supply to all areas. Nonetheless, we are studying which areas this is feasible in, and it can be taken up.”

Officials said the new Water for all policy is not similar to the earlier WDIP policy, as the civic body aims to provide water to slums that are presently not eligible to receive water legally.

Velarasu said, “We are treating water as a fundamental right, and every single person should have water available to drink. Slums that are settled in private or commercial land will now receive water from BMC. A new policy is being drafted for this purpose and will be presented before the civic general body for its approval.”

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday clarified that this does not mean illegal slums will be legalised, and it is not within the authority of the civic body to do so. “Everyone deserves water to drink, and the civic body will ensure that.”

Presently, The BMC supplies more water per capita to non-slum residents, than to slum residents. Presently, slum settlements get 45 litres per person per day of water, whereas non-slum residential households get about 150 litres per person per day.

In December 2018, BMC also prepared a report titled Towards Equitable and 24x7 Water Supply for Greater Mumbai which studies the requirement versus supply of water in the city and suggests measures to meet the city’s demand for water supply.