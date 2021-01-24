Boeing 737 Max unlikely to resume flights soon in India

The globally grounded Boeing 737 Max, that has been given go-ahead to resume operations by global aviation regulators recently, doesn’t seem to be returning to Indian skies anytime soon. Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seems to be taking time before finally allowing 737 Max to operate in the country to fly the planes again.

Budget carrier SpiceJet is the only airline having this fleet. It has 13 such aircraft which currently continue to be grounded.

Though the country’s civil aviation regulator had taken part in Boeing’s proposal for training pilots to fly the revamped 737 Max in September last year. It is yet to take a call on allowing these planes to fly again.

A Delhi-based senior DGCA official said, “We are in no hurry for recommencement of 737Max operations. We will allow the aircraft type in Indian skies only if its safety aspect is assured.”

The United States’ aviation regulator- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the B737Max to fly in November 2020. The Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by the FAA mentioned the requirements that must be met by airlines operating Boeing 737Max planes. These included; installing software enhancements, completing wire separation modifications, conducting pilot training, amongst others, ensuring that the airplanes are ready for service.

American Airlines became the latest carrier to resume flights using the B737 Max, a year and ten months after the aircraft was globally grounded. It operated B737 Max service between Miami International airport and New York’s LaGuardia on December 31, 2020.

Shortly, Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) too followed suit. Canada’s transport ministry too announced its approval for 737 MAX to fly again in their country starting January 20, 2021. Reports said that Europe’s civil aviation agency European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) too is expected to approve the aircraft type in the coming week.

Boeing’s 737 Max was involved in an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash on March 10, 2019, killing over 180 passengers and crew members. A flight of Lion Air, an Indonesian low-cost carrier, had also crashed in October 2018, leading to suspicion over design faults in the aircraft model. It was after these accidents that the DGCA had stated in March 2019. The statement had stated that no 737 Max would be allowed to enter or transit Indian airspace.