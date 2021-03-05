Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombardier to make coaches for Mumbai’s Metro-4 and 4A routes
mumbai news

Bombardier to make coaches for Mumbai’s Metro-4 and 4A routes

A Chinese firm had also shown interest in manufacturing the rakes in July 2020. However, according to officials, the Chinese firm, CRRC Corporation Ltd, did not qualify for the bids
By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:12 PM IST
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivali, in Mumba. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Canadian company Bombardier has been awarded the contract to manufacture 234 coaches or 39 trains for the Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali) and Metro-4A (Kasarwadavali-Gaimukh), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Thursday. A Chinese firm had also shown interest in manufacturing the rakes in July 2020. However, according to officials, the Chinese firm, CRRC Corporation Ltd, did not qualify for the bids.

MMRDA on Thursday tweeted, “The first prototype train is expected to be delivered after 84 weeks from today. After MRSI contact to M/s BEML, this second contract is also going to achieve & Make in India tag for its Rolling Stocks.”

The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) was awarded the contract for manufacturing rakes for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E), under the Make-in-India initiative. In January 2021, HT had reported that the 234 coaches will be produced at Bombardier’s Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara. The trains will also be designed at their engineering centre in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Bombardier, Siemens among 23 firms keen on running private trains in India

The 32.3km-long corridor will connect the city to neighbouring Thane and is being built at a cost of 14,549 crore. The extension to this corridor is a 2.7km-long stretch till Gaimukh along the Ghodbunder Road. In November 2020, a German funding agency, KfW, had approved a loan worth 4,000 crore for the procuring rolling stock, implementing the integrated ticketing system and multimodal integration for the two lines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man accused of cyber fraud gets bail in Mumbai

HC refuses pre-arrest bail, says offences under Trademark Act cognisable

Follow guidelines while reporting death of Pune woman: HC tells media

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu paid price of speaking against Centre: Saamana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP