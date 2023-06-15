HC gives go-ahead for film Adipurush after VFX company assured of credits

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday gave a go-ahead for the release of the film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan after a VFX company requested a stay on the release date following an intellectual property suit against the producers. The film which is based on the Ramayana epic will release on Friday, June 16.

The Trishul Media Limited had recently approached the HC through an intellectual property suit against Retrophiles - the producer of the film - seeking credits for animation and visual effects done by their team.

After Retrophiles assured the court that it would give credit to Trishul Media, the request for a stay was not pressed for, paving the way for the release of the film.

The single judge bench of justice Riyaz Chagla while hearing an interim application in the suit filed by Trishul Media Entertainment was informed by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud that his client has done animation and VFX work for Retrophiles for Adipurush but was aggrieved as the producer had refused to mention their name in the credits of the film. Trishul claimed they had done work on four scenes in the film.

The interim application stated that Trishul had been doing work for Retrophiles regularly and was being paid for it. The arrangement went off well for some time, but Retrophiles started delaying the payment as a result of which there was a dispute. And the producer refused to mention the name of the VFX company in the film’s credits.

The application stated that the release of the film should be stayed as the recovery of dues and credit to Trishul and its employees would be impossible if the film is out.

During the hearing, after Chandrachud said that his client was only seeking mention of its name in the film’s credits, advocate Ashish Kamat with solicitor Munaf Virjee for Retrophiles assured the court that Trishul’s name would be mentioned in the film credits and showed a snapshot of the film roll.

After Chandrachud said his client’s request for mentioning their name in the film was satisfied, they were not pressing for a stay anymore.

The court then allowed Retrophiles to go ahead with the release of the film on Friday, June 16.