Bombay HC extends Fr Stan Swamy’s stay at private hospital till June 18

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday permitted Elgar Parishad accused 84-year-old Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy to continue to stay at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, where he was admitted on May 28, till June 18. The extension was granted after the court was informed that as Swamy had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 30, he should be allowed further time in the hospital.

HC also asked the hospital to submit Swamy’s health report and posted hearing of his application for bail on June 17.

Swamy’s counsel, senior advocate Mihir Desai, while mentioning the petition on Thursday informed the division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar that as per court directions, his client had been shifted to Holy Family hospital on May 28 where he was tested for Covid-19. On May 30, the report came positive and the same was informed to Taloja jail authorities.

Desai submitted that as per the May 28 court order, Swamy was to be in Holy Family Hospital till June 14 to undergo treatment for various ailments that got aggravated during his stay in Taloja jail after his arrest in October 2020. However in light of Swamy testing positive for Covid, Desai sought an extension of four days, which the court allowed provided the priest continued to bear the cost of the extended stay.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October last year and was kept in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai along with other co-accused in the Elgar Parishad case. After Swamy’s bail application was rejected by the special NIA court, he approached the HC seeking interim bail on health grounds and Covid-19 situation.