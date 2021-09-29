Bombay HC grants bail to retired Delhi cop arrested by NIA for supplying weapon

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to a retired Delhi police officer arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly providing a firearm to a man linked to the group that was attempting to revive the Khalistan movement. The court held that as the officer was only booked under the Arms Act it was allowing bail but the officer had to attend the NIA office in Mumbai once every month, for six months.

The division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar while hearing the appeal against the rejection of the bail application of Sunderlal Parashar, former assistant commissioner of Delhi Police by a special court on July 1, was informed by advocate Mubin Solkar that Parashar had been arrested on April 24, 2019 and a charge sheet had been filed on May 23, 2019. The NIA had booked him under relevant sections of the Arms Act for supplying a firearm and live rounds to accused Moinuddin Siddiqui.

Solkar had argued that the NIA had not placed on record any evidence which could show that Parashar was involved in the alleged conspiracy. It was further submitted that Parashar was only looking to provide information on the conspiracy to an intelligence agency.

However, advocate Sandesh Patil for the NIA had argued that Siddiqui had given the firearm to another accused Harpal Singh who was actively promoting the creation of a separate Khalistan on social media and was allegedly part of a radical group called Babbar Khalsa International. Further the NIA in its charge sheet had mentioned that there were 250 phone calls between Parashar and Siddiqui and Parashar had not been able to explain as to why he had handed over the firearm to Siddiqui.

After hearing the submissions the court had reserved its order on September 24. While pronouncing its order on Wednesday the court held that as Parashar was only booked and charge sheeted under the Arms Act it was setting aside the special court order and granting bail with the condition that he would attend the NIA office in Mumbai once a month for the next six months.