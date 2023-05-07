HC grants pre-arrest bail to TV actor Shaan Mishra booked for raping co-actor

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) has granted anticipatory bail to television actor Shashank AKA Shaan Mishra who was booked for allegedly raping a co-actor on April 5.

The high court held that the relationship between the two was consensual and granted him bail on Thursday.

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai said that the FIR revealed that though the applicant had allegedly subjected the first informant to unnatural sex on January 9, 2022, she continued having a sexual relationship with him till August 2022, which prima facie raises doubt about lack of consent or willingness.

After registration of the FIR, he moved to the Dindoshi court for anticipatory bail. His lawyer Shailendra Mishra had argued that a false report had been lodged against the actor to extract money from him and tarnish his image. The sessions court had, however, rejected the anticipatory bail plea.

Hence the actor moved to the high court. The actor’s lawyer while seeking relief for him pointed out that the complainant had earlier approached the Goregaon police station twice. He said first she lodged a non-cognizable complaint and later, on March 25, accused him of extorting money from her, but she did not allege rape.

The lawyer also pointed out WhatsApp chats exchanged between the two to highlight his claim that there was no physical relationship between them and therefore there was no question of rape.

While granting Mishra protection from arrest, justice Prabhudesai said, “The record prima facie reveals that the relationship between the applicant and the first informant (both adults) was consensual. The FIR was filed only after the first informant came to know that the applicant was also having a relationship with another girl. Considering the above facts and circumstances, this is not a case which would justify custodial interrogation.”

