Burglar climbs 14 floors of Vikhroli building, loses balance, falls to his death

Mumbai: A 22-year-old burglar who climbed the 14th floor of a Vikhroli building to steal, died after losing grip and falling on Sunday at 6 am, according to a police officer. Bait was recently booked in an attempted murder case in Park Site police station, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man, identified as Akshay Arjun Bait, a resident of Park Site, was allegedly involved in several cases of theft and murder.

Bait was recently booked in an attempted murder case in Park Site police station, where he along with his other accomplices stripped a person and assaulted him as the person was not paying the money to them.

Bait was also wanted in a murder case that recently took place in Kasara, senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of Park Site police station said.

According to the police, a security guard of the Madhukunj Society in the Kannamwar Nagar area in Vikhroli East noticed a body lying on the ground in a pool of blood around 6 am. The police were informed about the incident and they identified the man to be Akshay Arjun Bait. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, police learnt that Akshay went into the building around 1:30 am with the intention of theft. He was covering his face with a handkerchief. He went to the 14th floor but lost his balance and fell on the ground and died, said senior inspector Sudhir Hirdekar of the Vikhroli police station.

“Akshay was notorious in the area for several crimes. His family was informed about the incident. His father’s statement was recorded. An Accidental Death report was registered. Further investigation is going on. We have been checking the CCTV footage,” said Hirdekar.