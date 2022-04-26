Burst in Padgha sub-station affects electricity supply in Mulund, Thane, Kalyan and surrounding areas

A burst in a sub-station at Padgha and tripping of a transmission line affected power supply in parts of Mumbai’s eastern suburbs including Mulund, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur on Tuesday.

Officials said that around 255MW load was shed due to the tripping in this line at around 10.15am. However, power supply was restored gradually by 11.30am in a phased manner.

Thane and Dombivli experienced power cuts for more than an hour on Tuesday morning. In the sweltering summer, this inconvenienced residents and businesses in the city.

Power outage occurred at around 10.15am and was gradually restored in Dombivli by 11am and in Thane by 11.40am. Parts of Thakurli and Dombivli have been experiencing frequent power cuts during the nights as well. This was followed by a major outage in the morning.

“Basic routines like using a water purifier and filling up bottles of water are done in the mornings. Even before we could do that, the power outage occurred, making it difficult for us to manage without drinking water,” said Nitin Pawar, a 28-year-old resident of Thakurli.

“We were busy with morning chores and cooking routines when the power cut occurred. It was very difficult to manage with children at home during the vacation. As we had not finished our morning chores, all our routines were affected,” said Nilopher Dutta, a 54-year-old resident of Thane.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Dombivli also faced inconvenience in starting their business. “We rarely have customers during the day due to the heat. With the power outage, we found it difficult to open the shops and set up. Moreover, the handful of customers who visited could not be catered to properly,” said Sudhir Kamble, 38, who works at a grocery store near Dombivli station.

On October 12, 2020, Mumbai had come to a halt for a few hours due to a massive power outage. It had taken up to 24 hours for supply to be restored in some areas. On February 27, a similar power cut occurred in Mumbai due to the tripping of a transmission line. However, the impact on the commercial and financial sectors was minimal as most establishments were closed on the weekend. But the partial outage in parts of the city had disrupted the suburban train services for a brief period.

