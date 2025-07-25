MUMBAI: In a scene straight out of a movie, an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai turned into an airborne maternity ward early Thursday morning when a 29-year-old Thai national went into labour mid-flight — with no doctor on board. Cabin crew turns into birthing squad as Thai woman delivers boy mid-air on Muscat–Mumbai Air India Express flight

The woman, who was flying with her toddler daughter and headed for Bangkok via Mumbai, gave birth to a baby boy at 35,000 feet — somewhere over Indian airspace — with only cabin crew and a quick-thinking nurse among the passengers to assist her.

What unfolded next was nothing short of extraordinary.

As soon as the woman signalled that she was in labour, the crew jumped into action. Passengers were asked to shift seats, a makeshift delivery space was created, and phones were put away to protect the mother’s privacy. There was no doctor on board, but a nurse among the guests volunteered to assist.

At 3:15 am IST, with steady hands and a lot of heart, the baby was delivered mid-air. By the time the flight landed in Mumbai at 4:02 am, a team of medics was waiting to whisk mother and baby to a nearby hospital. A female airline staff member accompanied them.

“She did not have a visa for India and was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Bangkok the same night,” an airline source said. “But nature had other plans.”

An Air India Express spokesperson praised the crew’s composure and presence of mind, “They drew on their rigorous training and showed remarkable empathy and professionalism throughout the ordeal.”

Pilots coordinated with Air Traffic Control for priority landing while ground staff and medical teams prepared for the emergency. “The entire operation — from air to ground — was handled seamlessly,” the spokesperson added.

The airline is now in touch with the Thai Consulate in Mumbai to assist the new mother with her paperwork and onward journey. She will remain in Mumbai for at least a week. An Air India Express staffer has been stationed at the hospital to assist her during the stay.

Mother and baby are both doing well.