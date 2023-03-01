Caller claims bombs planted near Bachchan, Dharmendra and Ambani residences

Mumbai: The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday received got an anonymous call claiming that bombs have been planted near residences of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Dharmendra and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia.

As the call reached the Nagpur-based control room of ERSS, the Nagpur police were informed about the anonymous caller and the information was then relayed to the Mumbai Police as the three spots mentioned are in Mumbai. Simultaneously, an investigation was also carried out and the police said that prima facie, the caller is from Mumbai and that the Mumbai Police is tracking him.

The Mumbai Police has also alerted local police in Juhu, Vile-Parle and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors and the industrialists. Sources said teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are also likely to check for any suspicious objectives near the premises of the three people.

“Meanwhile teams are also working to identify the caller and trace him,” said a police officer.

