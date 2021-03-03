Mumbai power outage: Electricity regulator had raised questions on islanding system

Mumbai’s electricity provider has acknowledged the October 12 power failure in the city could have been avoided had the system survived outside grid disturbance after operationalisation of the islanding scheme and if Tata Power had been able to bring its hydro/thermal generation into service without delay.

“Hence, further review of Mumbai Islanding scheme considering load/generation balance is necessary,” Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said in its submission to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on October 20.

Islanding refers to the condition in which a generator provides electricity to a location even though electrical grid power is no longer available. Tata Power introduced the system in 1981 and is unique to the region and the only such system in the country.

The regulator on October 22 also questioned the islanding system at a suo motu proceeding over the power failure and its delayed restoration.

Tata Power has also suggested a relook at the islanding system. “We have all been historically dependent on the islanding scheme, but since the generation and incoming power ratio is changing, a change is required in the islanding scheme itself. With the central coordination and Western Regional Power Committee (WRPC), we have to completely relook at the islanding scheme in view of less embedded generation and more import of power,” said Sanjay Banga, president, transmission and distribution, Tata Power, in his representation to MERC.

Banga said earlier the islanding system’s embedded power generation of 1,877 megawatts was enough to meet the electricity demand of Mumbai. It now accounts for less than half the peak demand of Mumbai and adjoining areas. To meet the balance demand, power is imported from outside the islanding system.

According to the regulator, Tata Power has said that its hydro units were picked up but the same could not be synchronised with the grid on October 12.

Tata Power has said that the rate of frequency decline was so high that before the breaker operation could complete, the frequency dropped significantly. It noted that since 1997, there was no failure in the islanding system.

“Considering the fact that embedded generation capacity is reducing over time, Mumbai demand is increasing, and more and more power being received from outside Mumbai, review of existing Islanding System and review of frequency setting needs to be undertaken.” It added it has formed an internal committee to look into the technical issues in detail.

The outage lasted up to 12 hours in parts of the country’s financial capital and brought Mumbai’s lifeline local trains to a halt and forced the city’s airport to switch to back-up supply. The Centre on Tuesday said a human error and not a cyber-attack caused it a day after reports suggested Chinese government-linked actors were targeting Indian critical infrastructure.

In its submission, the BEST said Mumbai’s generating companies, transmission licensees and Maharashtra State Load Despatch Centre (MSLDC) were aware of the critical situation arising due to the failure on October 12. It added accordingly, a contingency plan should have been initiated to avoid any further grid disturbance. The BEST said the strengthening of Mumbai transmission is essential to remove the congestion in the system.

The regulator has cited the inputs from stakeholders and blamed the failure of the islanding system, possible inadvertent tripping by the station operator at Kharghar substation, delay in load management/disconnections, inadequate load trimming, etc., among the reasons for the outage.

“...verification of individual submissions and root cause analysis by independent experts would be necessary to find out the exact reason for the incident. This analysis would also help to take appropriate (immediate and medium-term) remedial measures for ensuring that such an incident does not recur...”

The regulator said the occurrence was required to be taken cognisance of for ascertaining actions pertaining to dereliction of actions, if any, in operation and maintenance of lines, system security, failure of protection and to achieve intended islanding of critical load-generation balance.

It added the commission deemed it appropriate to initiate a suo motu proceeding to find the primary reasons for the partial grid failure, response, and performance of licensees/generators and for identifying preventive measures. The regulator issued a notice on October 17 asking MSLDC to submit the detailed report on the partial grid failure.

The regulator had also ordered that a high-level expert committee be formed to analyse the root cause of the tripping that led to the grid failure. It had said that the committee will have to submit its report within three months of the formation. “The committee had in January asked for an extension in submitting its final report,” a power ministry official said.

The regulator noted: “It is necessary to find out as to what happened at individual stakeholder level and what needs to be done in future at individual stakeholder level and collectively at system level to avoid recurrence of such event.”

It added the commission notes that in the past when similar incidents had occurred, the studies had been undertaken through expert committees to find out the primary reason for the grid disturbances. It added based on recommendations, glaring difficulties were rectified. “However, the long-term plans for infrastructure augmentation/development seem not to have materialized in toto as was expected. Accordingly, it is necessary to examine as to whether the delay in implementation of recommendations/suggestions of the Committees had any bearing on the partial grid failure...”

The October outage was back in the spotlight after American cyber intelligence company Recorded Future said it uncovered a suspected China-linked cyber operation that was focussed on India’s electricity grid and other critical infrastructure. The company did not link the Mumbai incident to the operation, but it did not rule it out either.