Carnac Bridge, renamed Sindoor Flyover, to open on Thursday

Mumbai: The refurbished Carnac Bridge—or Sindoor Flyover as it has now been renamed—connecting the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai will be officially inaugurated on Thursday morning by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The flyover is expected to play a crucial role in easing East-West traffic movement in South Mumbai. The flyover will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)

When asked about the significance of the new name, given the background of the Indian government’s recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the BMC PRO claimed there was “no particular reason” for it.

Strategically located near Masjid Bunder railway station, Sindoor Flyover connects P D’Mello Road to the bustling commercial hubs of Crawford Market, Kalbadevi and Mohammad Ali Road. It was taken up by the BMC after the 150-year-old Carnac Bridge was declared unsafe and dismantled by Central Railway in August 2022. Led by additional municipal commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, it was completed on a fast-track basis by June 10.

The total length of the bridge is 328 metres, with 70 m falling within railway premises and 230 m of approach roads—130 m on the eastern side and 100 m on the west—managed by the BMC. Construction involved two massive steel girders, each weighing 550 metric tonnes, measuring 70 m in length, 26.5 m in width and 10.8 m in height, supported by reinforced concrete piers.

The installation of these girders over live railway tracks was a significant engineering challenge. The southern girder was launched on October 19, 2024, while the northern girder was positioned on January 26 and 30, 2025, during special traffic and power blocks coordinated with Central Railway. The complex process included aligning and sliding the girders 58 m across railway lines from a height of 8–9 m, and then lowering and securing them onto piers.

Once thrown open, Sindoor Flyover is expected to significantly decongest key junctions, including Walchand Hirachand Road and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road, while providing a much-needed alternative route for east-west commuters. The bridge also improves access to Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road and Kazi Syed Street.

According to the BMC, all the components of the construction—including RCC deck slab, asphalting, approach roads, anti-crash barriers, markings, and painting—have been completed. The bridge has undergone a load test to verify its capacity, structural stability and safety, and has received the necessary certifications from the railway department, including a no-objection certificate.

The inauguration event will be attended by IT and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, skills and innovation minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, local MP Arvind Sawant, MLAs Sunil Shinde and Rajhans Singh, and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani among others.