Case registered after Vakola resident receives GST demand of 2.83 cr

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 21, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Case registered against unknown people for allegedly forging documents in the name of a Vakola resident to open a bank account

MUMBAI: The police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly forging documents in the name of a Vakola resident to open a bank account, before carrying out various transactions to the tune of 13.77 crore.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The complainant, 21-year-old Sakshi Jeetendra Adsul, told the police that her father, Jeetendra Adsul received notices from the Income Tax Department and the Goods and Service Tax Department (GST) asking him to pay around 2.83 crore in taxes because of the alleged fraud. He has been running pillar to post to get the notices cancelled, the police said.

According to the Vakola police, the fraud came to light in November 2022 when Jeetendra’s tax consultant informed him about a 13.77 crore transaction in a bank account related to his PAN card, which led to a GST invoice of 2.83 crore. On being informed that the transaction wasn’t made by his client, the tax consultant raised the issue with the Income Tax Department and GST Department.

“However, the departments continued to send him notices till 2025,” said a police officer from the Vakola police station. “On approaching the income tax department, Jeetendra was told a bank account related to his PAN card was carrying out the transactions of 13.77 crore under the name of cultural traders. The bank account had his name but some other person’s photo.” The officer added that the income tax department hadn’t helped Jeetendra when he raised concerns.

The police on Friday registered a case against unknown people under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
