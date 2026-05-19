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Cash-strapped MSRTC weighs fare hike after diesel prices surge

The recent hike in diesel prices added an estimated ₹124-crore annual burden on its finances, according to officials aware of the developments

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Mumbai: The cash-strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) may soon make bus travel costlier for lakhs of passengers after the recent hike in diesel prices added an estimated 124-crore annual burden on its finances, according to officials aware of the developments.

Pune, India - April 20, 2022: The bus operations of the Pune division at Swargate ST Bus Stand of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is on track as protesting workers have resumed duties. At least 3,200 of the 4,192 workers have joined back, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO) (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

MSRTC, which operates affordable bus services across the state, is considering a fare hike if the government does not intervene and diesel prices remain high beyond May 31, officials said.

Transport minister and MSRTC chairperson Pratap Sarnaik chaired a review meeting on Monday to assess the financial impact of the diesel price hike on the corporation. Senior officials, including MSRTC vice-chairperson and managing director Dr Madhav Kusekar, attended the meeting.

According to MSRTC officials, the corporation’s daily fuel expenditure is expected to rise by nearly 33.7 lakh due to the diesel price increase. The additional burden is estimated at around 10 crore per month and nearly 124 crore annually.

After the meeting, Sarnaik said that a proposal to increase state transport (ST) bus fares is under consideration, but also clarified that there will be no immediate hike.

Any proposal for a fare revision will first be submitted to the State Transport Authority for approval, Sarnaik said. A final decision will be taken only after receiving the necessary clearance from the authority.

The minister also said that the state government is exploring multiple options to minimise the financial burden on passengers who depend on ST buses for daily travel. “For citizens in rural areas, ST is an indispensable mode of public transport. Balancing financial sustainability while continuing uninterrupted services is the key challenge before the corporation,” Sarnaik said.

 
maharashtra state road transport corporation
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