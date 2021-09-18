CBI court rejects bail pleas of Rana Kapoor’s wife, daughters

A special CBI court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters Roshni and Radha Kapoor Khanna and remanded them in judicial custody in the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) case. Rana Kapoor, DHFL, its promoter Kapil Wadhawan, Doit Urban Ventures Ltd are booked in the case on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

The court had granted Bindu and Radha interim relief on September 4 till their main bail applications were heard. On Saturday, special CBI Judge SU Wadgaonkar rejected bail applications of the three and sent the three to judicial custody.

Advocates Vijay Agrawal and Rahul Agarwal had filed the bail applications for the three and had argued that the CBI had already filed a charge sheet in the matter without arresting them and hence as per apex court orders they were entitled for bail.

Other courts and coordinate courts have been granting bail in such type of matters where charge sheet is filed without arrest, Agrawal had argued.

He also pointed out that in December, 2020, the PMLA court had already granted them bail in the ED casen which is an off-shoot of the present case. The completion of trial was likely to take time, the accused had deep roots in the society and is not likely to be flight-risk, nor tamper evidence or no chances of influencing witness, he had added.

It is alleged that Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crores in DHFL and in return DHFL gave Kapoor ₹600 crore as bribe in the forms of loans to a firm controlled by the latter’s wife and daughters.

CBI alleged that Rana Kapoor extended financial assistance to DHFL to get substantial undue benefits for himself and his family members via companies held by Kapoor and his family.

The case was registered in March 2020.

The agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet in the matter on August 20, 2021, after which the court had summoned Bindu Kapoor and Radha Kapoor. In the first charge-sheet the agency had named Rana Kapoor and his daughter Roshni as accused.

The court was told by CBI on Saturday that the Byculla women’s prison didn’t take any accused without an RT-PCR report, which is mandatory due to Covid-19 situation. The court then asked the CBI to keep the three in their custody till RT-PCR report of the three came and posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.