CBI records statement of IPS officer in Anil Deskhmukh graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla’s statement in connection with the probe into the corruption allegation by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Confirming the development, a senior officer in the central agency said Shukla’s statement was recorded in Hyderabad by a CBI team related to the case on April 21.

Earlier, the CBI had recorded the statement of Deshmukh and his two personal assistants (PAs), Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. The agency also recorded the statement of suspended cop Sachin Vaze and two of his drivers among several others in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Shukla failed to turn up at the cyber department of Mumbai Police on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

The IPS officer, who is presently posted in Hyderabad on Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) deputation, was asked to appear before assistant commissioner of police (Cyber) Nitin Jadhav.

Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and her present responsibility in CRPF, Shukla, in an email, told cyber police that she will not be able to appear for the probe and requested that a list of questions be instead sent to her to avoid any delay.

An FIR was registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking certain confidential documents on the complaint filed by the State Intelligence Department.

The FIR also invoked section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act and section 43(B) of the Information Technology Act.

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the Maharashtra intelligence department.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers. The letter also had details of intercepted calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Before registration of the FIR, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in a report submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it appears that Shukla herself had leaked the confidential report (to Fadnavis).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla’s statement in connection with the probe into the corruption allegation by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Confirming the development, a senior officer in the central agency said Shukla’s statement was recorded in Hyderabad by a CBI team related to the case on April 21. Earlier, the CBI had recorded the statement of Deshmukh and his two personal assistants (PAs), Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. The agency also recorded the statement of suspended cop Sachin Vaze and two of his drivers among several others in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Shukla failed to turn up at the cyber department of Mumbai Police on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping case. The IPS officer, who is presently posted in Hyderabad on Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) deputation, was asked to appear before assistant commissioner of police (Cyber) Nitin Jadhav. Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and her present responsibility in CRPF, Shukla, in an email, told cyber police that she will not be able to appear for the probe and requested that a list of questions be instead sent to her to avoid any delay. An FIR was registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking certain confidential documents on the complaint filed by the State Intelligence Department. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Maharashtra likely to extend lockdown till May 15 Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after eight days 25K kids out of school or have not gone to school ever in Maha: Survey Videos emerge of verbal abuse: IIT KGP professor apologises; SC commission initiates an investigation The FIR also invoked section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act and section 43(B) of the Information Technology Act. The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the Maharashtra intelligence department. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers. The letter also had details of intercepted calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission. Before registration of the FIR, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had alleged in a report submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it appears that Shukla herself had leaked the confidential report (to Fadnavis).