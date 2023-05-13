CBSE result: Pass rate of class 10 and 12 sees slight dip over last year

Mumbai: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 10 and 12 board examination results and this year the pass percentage for class 10 and 12 stood at 93.12% and 87.33% respectively in the country. A total of 21,84,117 and 16,96,349 students appeared for class 10 and 12 exams across India respectively.

In India, the number of class 12 students who secured more than 90% but less than 95% dropped from 9.39% in 2022 to 6.80% this year. Similarly, students who scored more than 95%, dipped to 1.36% of the total candidates this year from 2.33% in 2022. Similarly in class 10, the number of students scoring more than 95% also decreased with 44,297 students scoring 95% and above, as against 64,908 students last year. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, the Pune division – which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli – saw a dip in passing percentage in both class 10 and 12 compared to the previous year and ranked eighth among the CBSE’s 16 administrative regions in India. In class 12, the pass percentage stood at 87.11% compared to last year’s 90.48% and in class 10, the pass percentage stood at 96.92% compared to last year’s 97.41%.

Suresh Ayyar, a class 12 student from Delhi Public School (DPS), Navi Mumbai, gave his board examination and secured 99.4% in the science stream. “When I was in class 10 (2021), we did not have the board examination due to Covid-19. Hence, I was feeling a bit nervous. I used to write a lot and gave many mock tests.”

Ayyar, who took app-based coaching classes for class 12, added that he is preparing for JEE Advance and Bits to pursue engineering in computer science. “Apart from this, my hobbies include playing badminton and piano. A major factor adding to my success is the constant support from my parents, teachers and school,” he said.

Seventeen-year-old Aayushi Sharma, Bal Bharti School, Navi Mumbai, secured 97.2% in class 12 from the humanities branch and is now preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She said, “I did not have a definite plan of how to go about the exams. I took no extra coaching for class 12 and started studying rigorously a month before the exams. My main hobby is reading books and I aim to clear UPSC in the future. I am in Delhi right now on a hunt to look for coaching institutes for my preparations for UPSC.”

However, schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to see favourable performances. Though CBSE officials did not share district-wise data for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad, schools said they have recorded a marked improvement in their students’ performance this year.

Shitala Prabhu, Principal of RBK Global School, Bhayandar, CBSE Board, whose school has secured 100% result for class 10, said, “Overall, the students have done remarkably well. These children attended offline school in class 7 and again came back in class 10. It was a challenging situation for all of them. Sitting in one place for 3 hours and completing the paper was a big challenge. Despite all the hurdles, the children gave their best.”

Focusing on the importance of self-study, another class 10 school topper of VIBGYOR Rise School, Malad West, Bhakti Kurhekar, who scored 99.40% said, she mainly studied from NCERT, the All in One and RD Sharma guidebooks.

“I did mainly self-study. All my teachers were very supportive, and my parents didn’t put any pressure on me,” she said.