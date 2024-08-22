CCTV, staff background verification: State issues guidelines for schools after Badlapur sexual abuse

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed an administrator to run the affairs of the Badlapur school where a cleaning staff member allegedly sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls earlier this month. The state also issued a new government resolution (GR) to strengthen the implementation of existing security measures and introduce additional safeguards. Thane, India. Aug 21, 2024: Workers of the Shiv Sena Party (UBT) blocked the road near Badlapur Police Station to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a cleaning staff member in a Badlapur school and Shiv Sena's (Shinde faction) leader verbally abused a news reporter. Thane, India. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar announced on Wednesday that Kunda Pandit, deputy education officer Thane, has been appointed as administrator to run the school’s day-to-day affairs while the investigation takes place. The state has also appointed two advisors: Rajkumar Jatkar, group education officer, and Vishwanath Patil, principal of a nearby school.

Kesarkar said that the safety of students, along with their education, remains a paramount concern. He emphasised that the state government has consistently issued directives to ensure the safety of school students and reiterated that these measures will not be compromised.

The appointments were made after the school failed to monitor the accused after appointing him on a contractual basis to clean their toilets on August 1. The alleged sexual assaults took place in the girls toilet on August 12 and August 13. The school did not have a female staff member deputed to clean the girls’ washroom, and its CCTV cameras were also not operational. The school management has also been accused of trying to cover up the sexual assault cases.

As per the state’s new GR, all private schools will now be required to install sufficient CCTV cameras at strategic locations by next month. Government and local body schools that have not yet installed cameras have been instructed to prioritise their installation.

Schools may allocate 5% of the reserved funds under the District Annual Plan’s infrastructure development component for this purpose. Regular monitoring of CCTV footage has been made mandatory, while the school principal and management committee will be held accountable for not taking appropriate action if any suspicious activity is detected.

Schools have also been directed to rigorously verify the background of all non-teaching staff, including those hired through external sources or on a contractual basis.

“The government also mandates that any inappropriate incidents involving students must be reported to the relevant education authority within 24 hours,” said Kesarkar. “Failure to do so, or any attempt to conceal such incidents, will result in severe punishment for the responsible parties, which includes teachers, management and others.”

Kesarkar further added that the Sakhi Savitri Committee, established at various levels within the school system as per a circular dated March 10, 2022, will continue its work in ensuring student safety. “This committee is required to carry out its assigned tasks within a prescribed timeline and undergo regular reviews. Around 82,000 schools across the state have Sakhi Savitri Committee in the school,” said Kesarkar.