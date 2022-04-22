Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district

Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks.

The Ela Foundation in 2017 had conducted the first-ever survey of smooth-coated otters in the state, recording the presence of around 500 individuals in Sindhudurg district.

“Otters are poorly studied aquatic mammals while the distribution of crocodiles is poorly documented in coastal areas. No comprehensive data for the populations and current status of this taxon was available for the Ratnagiri district so far. Using the present results, we can enhance protection for both these species,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell), Maharashtra, adding that similar studies are in the pipeline over the next year for other coastal districts, namely Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai. These species (Lutrogale perspicillata) are listed as “vulnerable” as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species globally. They are also protected under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Indian marsh crocodile or mugger (Crocodylus palustris), is also a threatened species and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Among the 10 locations in Ratnagiri which were monitored for otters and crocodiles, the highest number of otters were spotted around the Jaitapur creek area, with 418 individuals seen along the Arjuna river and 356 along the Gad and Vashishthi rivers). Similarly, the highest number of crocodiles were also recorded across Jaitapur, with 107 individuals seen in the Gad and Vashishthi rivers.

“While otters are elusive aquatic species that may travel on land and water, crocodiles are a source of human-animal conflict. Both of these species are sensitive markers of our aquatic ecosystems,” said Satish Pande, director of the Ela Foundation, who led the census, which has been published as a research report -- ‘Survey of Otter and Crocodile Species in Mangrove Habitats of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra’. The population abundance was estimated using camera traps and scent stations surveys.

“The sporadic sightings are mostly in and around mangroves and the habitats are not easily accessible. We discovered that mangroves are critical to the survival of this species because they provide a safe haven for these creatures, and for other aquatic species which are important for otters’ nutrition,” Pande added.

In addition to the census, Pande and his team also identified key threats to the survival of these species in Ratnagiri, including sand dredging in many creek areas, water pollution leading to high turbidity in some creeks where these mammals hunt for fish, predation of crocodile nests by stray dogs and humans, and unconfirmed reports of poaching of crocodile young ones for the pelt trade.