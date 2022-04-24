Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Central Railway mega block today, local train services to be hit on these routes. Details here

Central Railway mega block: Suburban rail services under Central Railway will be affected as a mega block is undertaken for repair and maintenance works.
A Mumbai local train (File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 11:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Suburban rail services under Mumbai’s Central Railway (CR) zone will be affected for several hours on Sunday as CR is scheduled to carry out a mega block for engineering and maintenance works. Various city-based railway zones, which oversee the operations of the Mumbai Local network, routinely carry out maintenance works under their respective jurisdictions; these are called ‘blocks’ and are routinely undertaken on Sundays.

The following routes will be affected due to the Central Railway mega block:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Vidyavihar (Up and Down slow lines) from 10:55am to 3:55pm: Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:48am to 3:49pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations. These will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla, and further rediverted on the Down slow line.

Up slow services departing from Ghatkopar from 10:41am to 3:52pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT. These will stop at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla.

Panel-Vashi (Up and Down Harbour lines) from 11:05am to 4:05pm: Up services leaving for CSMT from Panvel, between 10:33am and 3:49pm, and Panvel/Belapur-bound down services from CSMT, from 9:45am to 3:15pm, will remain suspended.

Up services leaving Panvel from Thane, from 11:02am to 3:53pm, and Down services in the reverse direction, from 10:01am to 3:20pm, will stay suspended.

During the block period, special trains will function on the CSMT-Vashi section. On the Transharbour line, during the same period, services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul. However, local trains between Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar will run on schedule even when the block is in effect.

Topics
mumbai local train central railway ‪indian railways‬
