Mumbai local train services to be hit on these routes due to mega block today. Details here

The Central Railway and Western Railway have announced a mega block on Mumbai local train network on Sunday. As a result, train services on the suburban line will be affected for five hours due to maintenance work on various sections of the local train network.

The Central Railway has also notified about a 14-hour-long traffic and power block on the Main line between Thane and Diva section from midnight on January 22 till January 23.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railways stated in a release.

Here's the list of train services to be affected due to Mumbai mega block today:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm,

and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Wadala Road will be hit from 11:16am to 4:47pm.

Down harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain suspended from 10:48am to 4:43pm.

Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will remain suspended from 9:53am to 3:20pm

Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra will halt operations from 10:45am to 5:13pm.

Special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) will continue to run during the block period.

Meanwhile, harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10:00am to 6:00pm during block period.

Thane – Diva: 14 hours infrastructure block On Down fast line for 5th & 6th line work

Central Railway is operating a 14-hour infrastructure block on Down and Up fast line between Thane and Diva stations, including 2 hours infrastructure block for cutting the connection of old redundant slow line and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines.

The block will be operated for 14 hours on Dn fast line from 1:20am on January 23 (Sat/Sun midnight) to 3:20pm on January 23.

The block will also operate 2 hours on Up fast line from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on January 23 (Sunday). During the block period, trains will continue to run on Up and Dn slow lines between Diva-Thane, the railways announced.

