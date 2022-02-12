Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Central railways to undertake work to stop flooding at tracks
mumbai news

Central railways to undertake work to stop flooding at tracks

To stop waterlogging on railway tracks during monsoon along the Central Railway, microtunneling work will be undertaken across railway tracks at Kurla and Chunabhatti railways stations
Every year, Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti railway tracks get flooded due to the overflowing Mithi river which disrupts local train services (Praful Gangurde)
Every year, Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti railway tracks get flooded due to the overflowing Mithi river which disrupts local train services (Praful Gangurde)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI In order to stop waterlogging on railway tracks during monsoon along the Central Railway, microtunneling work will be undertaken across railway tracks at Kurla and Chunabhatti railways stations.

A pipe will be laid that will run across the railway tracks at Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations in order to stop rainwater from flooding the tracks.

In order to complete the work, Reinforced Concrete (RCC) pipes will be connected with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) pipelines. After completion, the stormwater will pass through these newly-laid Reinforced Concrete (RCC) pipes that will eliminate flooding.

Every year, Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti railway tracks get flooded due to the overflowing Mithi river which disrupts local train services.

“We will undertake the microtunneling work in order to ensure that flooding on the railway tracks is prevented. It will be done before the monsoon,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Similarly, microtunneling work was undertaken at Masjid Bunder railway station by laying RCC pipes of 1000 mm diameter.

Flooding gates at specific locations will be made to prevent water from entering the railway tracks. A meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for monsoon preparedness will be conducted with railway officials in the next week.

During the monsoon of 2021, Central Railway local train services were suspended for nearly 15 hours in June owing to waterlogging on suburban railway tracks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out