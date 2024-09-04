Centre For Sight expands presence in Mumbai through strategic collaboration

Mumbai: Padma Shri awardee Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev's Centre For Sight, a leading nationwide ophthalmology network, is expanding its footprint in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Sachdev announced a strategic collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital, which has centres in Panvel, Kharghar, Dombivli and Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. This expansion has increased Centre For Sight's presence to nine centres in Maharashtra, including locations in Navi Mumbai and Thane. Padma Shri awardee Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev made the announcement.(HT Photo)

Centre For Sight has acquired a 51% equity partnership in Laxmi Eye Hospital. Sachdev, chairman and medical director of Centre For Sight, stated, "We are also in talks with at least two other regional eye care hospitals in south Mumbai and hopefully things will be finalised in the next few months for future collaborations. We have already spent between ₹250 to ₹275 crore in acquisitions in the last one year."

Currently, Centre For Sight serves over a million patients annually across 82 centres in 40 cities from 15 Indian states, with more than 350 expert doctors and 2,700 professional staff.

Over the past year, the organisation has added 10 brownfield centres through strategic collaborations in various cities, including Srinagar, Sikar, Warangal, Badlapur, Chembur, and now Mumbai. It has also launched six greenfield centres in north India, strengthening its presence in the region.

Sachdev emphasised, "Our strategic collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital and other prominent centres in Mumbai underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of eye care. These collaborations not only enhance our capacity to meet the region's increasing needs but also exemplify the broader trend in healthcare, where consolidation is key to extending the reach of world-class services."

Laxmi Eye Hospital, established in 1989, has served more than 2.5 million patients across its four locations. Under the leadership of Dr Suhas Haldipurkar, who has over 40 years of experience, the institute has set new benchmarks in patient care. Dr Haldipurkar commented, "We are proud to join hands with Centre For Sight, an institution that shares our dedication to clinical excellence. Together, we will continue to build on our legacy and provide patients with the best possible eye care."

Centre For Sight aims to add 15-20 centres annually, targeting 150 centres in the next four years. "By collaborating with us, regional eye care hospitals gain strategic, clinical, and technological support, fostering growth and excellence as part of our united team. Centre For Sight is looking to invest ₹300-500 crore over the next few years to support its expansion plans," Sachdev added.

Raghav Ramdev, managing director of ChrysCapital, a private equity fund that invested up to $100 million in Centre For Sight, said, "The healthcare sector in India is a key area of focus for us given the significantly underserved market and the potential for share gain for organised players."