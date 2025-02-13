Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CGST Mumbai Zone busts 140 cr fake GST invoice racket

ByHT orrespondent
Feb 13, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Thane CGST officers busted a ₹140 crore fake GST invoice racket led by Mahamad Sultan Kapadiya, who created 18 dummy firms for fraudulent ITC claims.

MUMBAI: The officers of the Thane Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, under the CGST Mumbai Zone, busted a fake GST invoice racket involving fraudulent transactions worth 140 crore on Tuesday. The operation was designed to avail fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to 26.92 crore.

CGST Mumbai Zone busts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>140 cr fake GST invoice racket
CGST Mumbai Zone busts 140 cr fake GST invoice racket

Following an investigation, Mahamad Sultan Kapadiya, a Mira Road East resident, was identified as the mastermind behind the racket, CGST said in a release issued on Wednesday. He allegedly created a network of fake firms to generate fraudulent invoices and illegally pass on ITC without supplying goods or services.

The investigation revealed that he created and managed 18 dummy entities to facilitate proxy and dummy transactions. The release said these entities, including Royal Enterprise, Saraswati Enterprises, Lucas Infratrade LLP, and Maruti Trading, were established solely to defraud the government.

Kapadiya paid individuals to obtain their Aadhaar, PAN, and other KYC documents. He then misused these credentials to fraudulently secure GST registrations and open bank accounts in the names of the fake firms, the release said. It added that in the statements recorded under Section 70 (summon any person before them to provide evidence in the form of documents regarding any specific matter) of the CGST Act, 2017, the accused admitted to availing and passing on fraudulent ITC.

The CGST authorities arrested Kapadiya under Section 69 (power to arrest) of the CGST Act. On Tuesday, he was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On