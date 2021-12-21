Chandiwal commission imposes 50k fine on Anil Deshmukh

Justice (retired) KU Chandiwal commission on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, as his counsel failed to attend the proceedings before it today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Chandiwal has directed Deshmukh to deposit the amount in the chief minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

On Tuesday, the commission posted the matter for cross-examination of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, by Deshmukh’s lawyer. On orders of the commission, both, Vaze and Deshmukh were produced before the commission on Tuesday.

Both of them are presently in judicial custody. While Vaze has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and connected murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, the 72-year-old NCP leader is arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) in the money laundering case against him.

The commission has now adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday when Vaze will be further cross-examined by Deshmukh’s lawyers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿Chandiwal Commission is set up by the Maharashtra government to probe into the allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who claimed that the then home minister had instructed some Mumbai police officers, including Vaze, to collect for him ₹100 crore every month from hotels and bars in Mumbai.