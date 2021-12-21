Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Chandiwal commission imposes 50k fine on Anil Deshmukh
mumbai news

Chandiwal commission imposes 50k fine on Anil Deshmukh

Justice Chandiwal has directed Deshmukh to deposit the amount in the chief minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (HT Photo/File)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 04:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Justice (retired) KU Chandiwal commission on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, as his counsel failed to attend the proceedings before it today.

Justice Chandiwal has directed Deshmukh to deposit the amount in the chief minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

On Tuesday, the commission posted the matter for cross-examination of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, by Deshmukh’s lawyer. On orders of the commission, both, Vaze and Deshmukh were produced before the commission on Tuesday.

Both of them are presently in judicial custody. While Vaze has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and connected murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, the 72-year-old NCP leader is arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) in the money laundering case against him.

The commission has now adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday when Vaze will be further cross-examined by Deshmukh’s lawyers.

RELATED STORIES

﻿Chandiwal Commission is set up by the Maharashtra government to probe into the allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who claimed that the then home minister had instructed some Mumbai police officers, including Vaze, to collect for him 100 crore every month from hotels and bars in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP