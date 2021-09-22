Chandiwal commission re-issues bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh

The inquiry commission headed by retired Bombay high court (HC) judge, justice (retired) Kailas Uttamchand Chandiwal has re-issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before it on Wednesday. The commission earlier this month had the first time issued a bailable warrant against Singh.

Singh’s was not available for comment as his phone was switched off.

“The state crime investigation department (CID) team that went to three of his (Singh’s) known residences in Chandigarh and Mumbai did not find him there and could not serve the warrant. And as he also failed to appear before the commission, the commission re-issued the bailable warrant against him,” said commission’s lawyer Shirish Hiray.

Earlier during the hearing, Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer had demanded before the commission that a non-bailable warrant be issued against Singh and his properties be confiscated. However, Hiray opposed the same saying that Singh should be given fair opportunities to present his side before the commission and even after that, if he fails to show up before the probe commission, then the commission may think of taking stern action.

“The commission felt that Singh is a senior police officer and should be given another chance to appear before the commission, hence re-issued a bailable warrant (and not a non-bailable warrant). The next hearing of the matter is on October 6,” Hiray said.

The justice Chandiwal committee was constituted by the Maharashtra government to look into the allegations of corruption levelled by Singh against the state’s ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The commission earlier had imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Singh twice for not appearing before the commission. In past, Singh had opposed the very formation of the commission through his lawyer saying that it is doing the same thing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already doing in Deshmukh’s matter. The commission had then observed that the commission’s work is different from that of CBI, and it would make recommendations to the government after completing the inquiry.

Singh is already facing five FIRs in Maharashtra and a look-out circular (LOC) has also been issued against him. Apart from this, two open inquiries have also been initiated against him by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) pertaining to corruption allegations made against him by two serving police inspectors.

Complaints started piling up against Singh after he wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray this year alleging that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh asked Mumbai Police officers to collect ₹100 crore every month from the bars and restaurants. The letter prompted a CBI probe against Deshmukh and forced the former minister to resign.