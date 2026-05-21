THANE: The Badlapur police have completed their investigation into the illegal human egg donation racket unearthed in Badlapur, and filed a chargesheet of almost 5,000 pages before the Ulhasnagar court on Tuesday. Fifteen accused have been booked—eight of these, who were allegedly directly involved in the crime, have been arrested, while the remaining seven have been served notices. Charge-sheet filed against 15 accused, including 5 doctors, in Badlapur human egg donation racket

The police have recorded the statements of 25 witnesses and examined over 250 egg donation cases involving more than 30 women. Five doctors, including Dr Amol Patil, director of Malti IVF Centre in Thane where the racket was carried out, and three agents allegedly directly involved in the fraud have already been arrested.

The egg donation racket was busted in February in Badlapur after a woman approached a public health centre in the city, demanding payment for the eggs donated by her. The Thane health department staff at Badlapur alerted the police, who raided a flat in the city and arrested a female agent.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the racket, spread across Maharashtra and other states, was being run by the Nashik-based Malti IVF Centre, which was operating an illegal IVF centre in Thane. The centre allegedly offered between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 to victims for each cycle, using them repeatedly as egg donors, which is illegal under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act which allows human egg donation only once in a lifetime.

The police said that one of the seven arrested, Sonal Grewal, a nurse posted at Bhagwandas Hospital in Ulhasnagar, used to conduct scans of donors without any medical or diagnostic prescriptions from a doctor, which is mandatory. She would then send videos of the scans to agents based in different states for further analysis and selection of recipients based on medical parameters such as blood groups. Most of the women involved were from financially underprivileged backgrounds and had sought to earn money through such means.

Sachin Gore, DCP, Zone 4, Thane police, told HT, “As of now, our investigation is around 95% complete. We filed the chargesheet in court on Tuesday. We have booked 15 accused in the case and arrested eight. The remaining accused could also be arrested during further investigation, depending on their role in the racket.”