Chembur hit-and-run incident: Biker succumbs to head injuries

Mumbai: A day after sustaining severe head injuries in a hit-and-run accident in Chembur, 30-year-old biker Gaurav Narote has died in a private hospital.

The Chembur police have registered a case against an unknown person and have been searching for the driver of the SUV, which hit Narote’s bike.

According to the police, the deceased was a Subhash Nagar resident in Chembur and a driver by profession. The incident occurred at 12:10am on Thursday when he was on the bike and returning home after meeting his friend.

“When he reached BK Sandu Road near Malhar Hotel, a speeding Fortuner coming from another direction hit his bike. Narote fell down on the road and became unconscious, but the Fortuner driver fled without checking on him or providing any help to the biker,” said senior inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi of the Chembur police station.

Later, passers-by rushed him to the hospital in Chembur. Narote had suffered severe head injuries and died during treatment in the private hospital on Friday night. The incident has been captured on CCTV camera and during the investigation, we have found the four-digit registration number of the vehicle and taking the help of the Regional Transport Office identify the erring SUV driver, said Suryavanshi.

The Chembur police have booked the unidentified driver based on a complaint lodged by Narote’s sister and are investigating the case.