Sharad Pawar loves me, that’s why first rally in Yeola, says Bhujbal

Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal, who followed in the footsteps of his former boss and made a road trip to Nashik, said Sharad Pawar loves him and that is the reason he chose Yeola for his first rally.

To counter NCP chief’s rally in Yeola, Ajit Pawar aide and minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday followed the Pawar senior on the same route.

Bhujbal also said that he will fight from the Yeola Assembly constituency in the next elections.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday began his state tour from Yeola in Nashik district, an Assembly constituency held by Bhujbal. Following him, Bhujbal also travelled from Mumbai to Nashik by road and tried to show the strength in his home district.

Bhujbal’s road trip was similar to that of the NCP chief. He was welcomed by the party workers at Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Igatpuri. In Nashik, he was welcomed by a huge crowd. Bhujbal will stay at his farm near Nashik and is expected to visit Yeola on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bhujbal said, “Sharad Pawar loves me a lot and that’s why he chose my constituency for his first rally. When the NCP was formed, I was the first to stand by him. Many leaders joined NCP later. That’s why my number seems to be first.”

“I am overwhelmed by the response from people. While coming to Nashik, people welcomed me in large numbers at various places like Thane, Kalyan and Igatpuri. This proves that people are supporting our decision under the leadership of Ajit Pawar to join the government. I have done a lot of developmental work in Nashik district. Now, this opportunity will be used for farmers, unemployed and common man,” Bhujbal said.

Earlier, Bhujbal was in jail for over two years in a case related to money laundering.

