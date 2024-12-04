Devendra Fadnavis: From second fiddle to first chair

Mumbai: The microphone-snatching incident spoke volumes. When Devendra Fadnavis grabbed the device from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference in 2022, it betrayed a man unaccustomed to playing second fiddle. Now, after a labyrinthine journey through Maharashtra's political landscape, Fadnavis is poised to reclaim his position at the helm of India's richest state. Fadnavis's journey from a 22-year-old corporator in Nagpur to the state's top office is a testament to his political acumen.(ANI)

"The era of Sharad Pawar is over", Fadnavis had once declared, taking aim at Maharashtra's veteran kingmaker. Yet politics has a way of writing its own script. On December 5, at age 54, he will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time, marking a remarkable comeback for a leader whose political obituary had been written more than once.

"He handled most issues skillfully", remarked a senior bureaucrat who worked closely with him during his first tenure. "The Metro rail network of over 300 kilometres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region got a major boost under his leadership".

Fadnavis's journey from a 22-year-old corporator in Nagpur to the state's top office is a testament to his political acumen. A lawyer by training and a dedicated RSS worker, he cut his teeth in the rough-and-tumble of Maharashtra politics, earning a reputation as a studious legislator with a sharp tongue. His consecutive victories from Nagpur South West constituency—six times in a row—speak to his enduring popularity in his home turf.

His first stint as Chief Minister in 2014 saw him tackle the thorny issue of Maratha reservations, launching ambitious infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, and implementing police reforms. But it was his role in exposing the irrigation scam that truly established his credentials as a force to be reckoned with. Under his leadership, Maharashtra witnessed a robust infrastructure growth, with initiatives like Jal Yukt Shiwar transforming water management across the state.

The path back to power, however, has been anything but smooth. An ill-fated 80-hour stint as Chief Minister in 2019 ended in embarrassment when Ajit Pawar's attempted coup within the NCP failed. Later, as Opposition leader, he kept the Uddhav Thackeray government on its toes, particularly during the explosive-laden SUV case outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

"Before Hiren's death, Fadnavis had expressed fears for his life", a party insider recalled, referring to the key witness who was later found dead. His revelation of 125 hours of recorded evidence in the state assembly, suggesting a plot to frame opposition leaders, further cemented his reputation as a formidable political strategist.

Now, as he prepares to return to his sixth-floor office, Fadnavis faces perhaps his greatest challenge yet. Maharashtra's economy groans under a debt burden of ₹7.82 lakh crore, with populist schemes threatening to push the fiscal deficit beyond ₹2 lakh crore this financial year. The implementation of programmes like the Ladki Bahin Yojna and free electricity for farmers has put additional strain on state resources.

Moreover, he must manage a delicate balance with two deputy chief ministers—Shinde and Ajit Pawar—whilst meeting the BJP high command's expectations for absolute majority by 2029. His relationship with Pawar, in particular, remains complex, with caste politics often entering the fray through references to 'Anaji Pant', a controversial Brahmin minister from the Shivaji era.

For a man who once dominated Maharashtra's political discourse, this third term represents both vindication and challenge. As one BJP leader noted, "Fadnavis has shown he's a disciplined party worker—something that has finally worked in his favour".

The question remains: can the boy wonder from Nagpur, who became the state's second-youngest Chief Minister, now mature into the leader who can navigate Maharashtra through its current fiscal and political challenges? The answer may well define not just his legacy, but the future of India's economic powerhouse.