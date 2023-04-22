Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 22 new posts sanctioned for CIDCO’s NAINA project

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Apr 22, 2023 12:35 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: The state government has given approval to the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd’s (CIDCO) request for creation of new 22 posts of revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for its Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

NAINA is a planned city equipped with ultra-modern facilities in a 371 square km area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project is being implemented through a total of 12 Town Planning Schemes (TPS).

To implement these schemes, revenue and land survey officers/staff are required to carry out the work of keeping land records by updating entitlements, preparing property cards, measurement of land, preparing new maps, etc.

In view of this, CIDCO had requested the government to create new posts for revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for the project. Accordingly, approval was given for creating a total of 22 regular posts at the high-level secretary committee meeting held on December 13, 2022. The GR was notified recently.

The approved posts include deputy collector, tehsildar, circle officer, talathi, district superintendent land survey, deputy superintendent land survey, bench clerk, nimtadar and surveyor. These posts will be on CIDCO’s establishment and the planning agency will have administrative control over these officers and staff.

This sanction will enable CIDCO to have its own additional and dedicated human resources for carrying out various NAINA project works. It also will facilitate implementation of the project within the stipulated time.

Speaking on the project, Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, said, “NAINA project is an ambitious project in the urban planning sector of the state. An ultra-modern city will be developed which will give valuable contributions for the development of the state.”

On the posts sanctioned, he said, “We are sure that this decision will accelerate the development of the project.”

