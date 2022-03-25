CIDCO meets civic officials to discuss water supply to various nodes in Navi

Following various complaints from the citizens of Navi Mumbai about interrupted water supply in various nodes, Sanjay Mukherjee, the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) conducted a meeting to sort out the issues.

Mukherjee held a meeting with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to discuss the measures to be taken to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe and Kalamboli nodes.

“As per the requirement of water supply and distribution plan, NMMC is supposed to supply 15MLD water to Kharghar node, but only 8MLD water is being supplied. At the same time, MIDC had committed to supply 10MLD to Taloja node, but only 7MLD water is being supplied. This has led to severe water scarcity in both nodes. Hence, the concerned authorities were instructed to ensure that the water supply committed by them is being provided to the respective nodes,” Mukherjee said.

Accordingly, during the meeting, it was jointly decided that as per pre-decided water distribution plan, NMMC will supply 35MLD to Kamothe and 15MLD to Kharghar uninterruptedly. Further, NMMC will also supply water to Kharghar node during non-peak hours and that MIDC will supply 8MLD to 10MLD water uninterruptedly to Taloja node as per their commitment and a booster pump would be installed to the pipeline to streamline the water supply. MJP would continue to supply 78MLD water to Panvel, Kalamboli, Karanjade and Kalundre nodes.

“To curb the water scarcity, CIDCO has undertaken the task of replacing the pressure-free system in CIDCO’s redemption on the Hetawane dam with a pressure-based system. Once the work is completed, the Hetawane dam will be able to supply the additional water in the near future. The concerned authorities have assured the corporators that the suggestions made by them for streamlining the water supply in these areas would be acted upon positively,” Mukherjee added.

