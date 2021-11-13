CIDCO plans comprehensive development of Khopta New Town Notified area for 32 villages

CIDCO has announced its intention to prepare a development plan for the ‘comprehensive development’ of Khopta New Town Notified area for 32 villages.

The Government of Maharashtra has appointed CIDCO as the Special Planning Authority for the Khopta New Town Notified area. This area includes 32 villages (7 from the Panvel Tehsil of the Raigad district and 25 from the Uran tehsil).

Sanjay Mukherjee, VC-MD, CIDCO, said, “After development plan is in place for Khopta New Town Notified area, it will have an excellent opportunity for growth and the area will be developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and social facilities.”

As the Special Planning Authority for the Khopta New Town Notified area, CIDCO had published the development plan for six villages (Barpada, Karnala-Tara, Dolghar, Kasarbhat, Dighati) on April 3, 2008. The Government of Maharashtra approved these development plans according to the Development Control Regulations on April 4, 2012 for the six villages.

Further, the Government of Maharashtra instructed CIDCO to publish the development plan of the remaining 26 villages in the area on June 2, 2021. The already sanctioned development plan for the six villages needs to be revised to make sure they comply with the necessary standards.

