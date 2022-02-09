City gets new viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty

Mumbai Two years after the conceptualisation, the city got a new viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty with an unhindered view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday opened up the viewing deck, which extends over the Dadar seashore at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation site of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Spread over 10,000 sq feet, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) built the elevated platform over a stormwater drain (SWD) outfall at a cost of ₹6 crore.

According to civic body officials, the deck is constructed on 26 pillars and can accommodate about 300 visitors at a time. The deck also has seating arrangement for around 100 people. In total, 130 different types of trees have been planted as part of the environment-friendly decision.

“Inaugurated this deck in Dadar. It was a stormwater outfall, now converted to a beautiful viewing deck by BMC as we focus on increasing urban open spaces for citizens. Located near Chaityabhoomi, we have proposed to name it ‘Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck’,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

According to officials, in total there are 40 such SWD outfalls in the city and they are planning to explore these. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North Ward, under which the Dadar Chowpatty falls, said, “We are exploring more such structures to come up in the city as we have 40 such SWD outfalls. It gives citizens another option to socialise and have a community place to network.”

Meanwhile, similarly, the BMC is also constructing another view deck at Girgaon Chowpatty above an SWD outfall, which is expected to open after two months.

From SWD outfall to viewing deck

Deck constructed on 26 pillars

Sophisticated, energy-saving LED lamps

Can accommodate up to 300 people at a time

Can seat up to 100 people on 26 benches

130 different types of trees planted

Cost: ₹6 crore

Upcoming deck: Girgaon Chowpatty