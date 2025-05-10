Menu Explore
Saturday, May 10, 2025
City on high alert, security beefed up

ByVinay Dalvi
May 10, 2025 07:02 AM IST

More armed policemen have been deployed, and naka-bandi and surprise checks are on to keep a check on suspicious people and activities

Security cover at important places and vital installations in the city have been reviewed and beefed up by Mumbai police. More armed policemen have been deployed, and naka-bandi and surprise checks are on to keep a check on suspicious people and activities.

Mumbai, India. May 07, 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a mock drill at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station in Kurla area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. May 07, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. May 07, 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a mock drill at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station in Kurla area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. May 07, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

While armed cops in bullet-proof vests are posted at sensitive spots, senior officers are also making frequent visits to these places.

“After the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, we have reviewed the security arrangement at all important places such as temples, major financial institutions, five-star hotels, various consulates, and VIP residents,” said a senior police officer from the Mumbai police.

Consequently, security personnel at temples, malls, theatres, tourist spots such as the Gateway of India and various five-star hotels have been asked to increase frisking visitors to avoid any untoward incidents, said the officer. Patrolling has also been increased at various tourist spots, chowpatties and railway stations.

Port zone and coastal police have held meetings with local fishermen, asking them to be alert and inform the police authorities, if they notice presence of any suspicious boats or objects in the sea along the west coast. Police personnel manning the patrol boats have also been provided with automatic weapons to meet any exigency.

Leaves of personnel have been cancelled, as teams continue to conduct mock drills at various crucial points, in coordination with various agencies. Cyber police have removed several sensitive posts that can compromise the city’s law and order. The department is sending out awareness messages to not click on suspicious links “as various cyber-attacks are being done by the neighbouring country”.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
