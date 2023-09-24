Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
City witnesses immersion of over 8,000 Ganesh idols on day 5

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 24, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Compared to last year, there was a 23% increase in idols immersed in artificial lakes after day one of visarjan. Currently, there are 194 artificial lakes in the city which has been increasing in number since 2018

Mumbai: On day five of Ganesh visarjan, the city witnessed the immersions of around 8,198 Ganesha idols, out of which 7,398 were household, 61 were public and 739 were Gauri Idols. 3,448 of the immersions took place in artificial ponds, which is 42% of the total 8,198. Out of the 3,448 idols immersed in makeshift ponds, around 29 of them were public idols, whereas 3,119 were household and 300 were Gauri idols. Compared to last year, there was a 23% increase in idols immersed in artificial lakes after day one of visarjan. Currently, there are 194 artificial lakes in the city which has been increasing in number since 2018.

Topics
ganesh visarjan
