City-based pharma company booked for duping bizman of 27 lakh

Published on Feb 16, 2023 12:43 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The MIDC police in Andheri have booked a city-based company — Sonachi Pharma — for allegedly cheating a Chandigarh-based businessman to the tune of 27.70 lakh.

As per the complaint registered by Manu Bhatia, he had placed an order for surgical masks worth around 40 lakh in February 2020, which was not fulfilled. His efforts to get his money back led to only partial recovery over three years, he told the police.

In his statement to the police, Bhatia said that he was looking for suppliers of surgical masks at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020. It was then that the sales representative of the company and co-accused Sheetal Shah approached him.

“After an in-person meeting in their office in Andheri East, I placed an order for five lakh units of masks worth 40,68,750, while also agreeing to pay a commission of 2 lakh to Shah. I was promised that the order would be fulfilled within a week’s time but that did not happen,” Bhatia said in his complaint.

After this, the complainant said he told the company’s chairman and managing director Dr JB Tiwari to return his money since they were unable to send him the masks. Over the next three years, he said he has made several attempts to get his money back. Dr Tiwari returned small amounts every time Bhatia reminded him of the payment, according to the statement.

Three years later, the unreturned amount stands at 27,73,650, said the complainant. “We have booked Dr JB Tiwari and Sheetal Shah under section 420 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on,” said senior inspector Satish Gaikwad.

