Navi Mumbai: Forest minister Ganesh Naik launched his sharpest attack yet on deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s cluster redevelopment policy, questioning the “wise man” behind the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), warning that higher floor space index (FSI) would make Navi Mumbai “unliveable” and declaring that he would “put in place” anyone who challenged him.

Forest minister Ganesh Naik (HT PHOTO)

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Addressing a gathering in Vashi, the Airoli MLA alleged, “There is an attempt to create a cluster redevelopment fad by bringing even buildings that are neither 30 years old nor dangerously dilapidated under the scheme. Excuses are being searched from everywhere to push cluster redevelopment.”

Naik warned that indiscriminate implementation of cluster redevelopment would destroy Navi Mumbai’s planned character.

“Look at the traffic on the Thane-Belapur Road. Vashi witnesses massive traffic congestion every evening. If increased FSI is granted to every building without planning roads, parking and water supply, there will be nothing left worth living for in Navi Mumbai. Mark my words – it will become unliveable.”

Claiming he had opposed the policy in the cabinet, Naik said, “I even asked, ‘Which wise man brought this UDCPR?’...If anyone messes with Ganesh Naik, I will put him in his place.”

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{{^usCountry}} Naik’s remarks came weeks after the urban development department headed by Shinde removed the mandatory 30-year eligibility criterion for certain CIDCO buildings, paving the way for Navi Mumbai’s biggest cluster redevelopment project at Ghansoli’s 17-acre Simplex Colony. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) later notified the Urban Renewal Plan for nearly 3,500 homes housing around 16,000 residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naik’s remarks came weeks after the urban development department headed by Shinde removed the mandatory 30-year eligibility criterion for certain CIDCO buildings, paving the way for Navi Mumbai’s biggest cluster redevelopment project at Ghansoli’s 17-acre Simplex Colony. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) later notified the Urban Renewal Plan for nearly 3,500 homes housing around 16,000 residents. {{/usCountry}}

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Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena chief Kishor Patkar accused Naik of letting personal ego hinder the city’s development and dismissed his criticism as “heartburn”.

“Naik himself had tabled the CRISIL report before the NMMC general body seeking 4 FSI. Nobody objected when the UDCPR came. Today, he is opposing it because the credit has gone to the Shiv Sena,” Patkar alleged.

“This arrogance of Ganesh Naik has made Navi Mumbai suffer. Had he coordinated with Eknath Shinde, Navi Mumbai would have got the metro by now. Mankhurd and Taloja have metro, but Navi Mumbai is still waiting. The metro would have eased traffic congestion,” he alleged.

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Patkar also alleged Naik never secured an NMMC general body resolution backing the metro project, claiming traffic woes stemmed from rampant illegal constructions rather than redevelopment. “The official figure may be around 6,000 illegal buildings, but the actual number is over 11,500. Just look at Bonkode village, Naik’s political backyard, where illegal constructions have completely taken over,” he alleged.

BJP’s Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre also took a swipe at Naik, saying the final decision rested with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The chief minister will decide what is right and what is wrong,” she said.