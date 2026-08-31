MUMBAI: Coaching class operators across Maharashtra have opposed several provisions in the draft Coaching Class Act 2026 and have demanded that the government relax the proposed rules. The State Consortium of Coaching Classes has also warned that it may approach the court if its concerns are not addressed.

Coaching class operators up in arms against draft Coaching Class Act 2026

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According to a press statement issued by the consortium, the Maharashtra government has placed the draft regulations for private coaching classes on the ministry of education and sports’ portal and invited objections and suggestions until 6 pm on September 4. The consortium said the proposed rules were too strict and might be difficult for coaching class operators, particularly small centres, to follow.

“Coaching classes in Maharashtra should be divided into small, medium and large categories based on their student strength and income,” said spokesperson Bandopant Bhuyar. “The same rules should not be applied to every coaching class in the state.”

The consortium has demanded that registration be made compulsory only for classes with more than 100 students and that registration be done only once instead of being renewed every three years. It has also opposed the proposed restriction on students below 13 years attending coaching classes, saying that they should be allowed to attend with parental consent.

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{{^usCountry}} The coaching class operators have sought a reduction in the proposed space requirement from one square metre to 0.5 square metre per student. They have also asked the government to remove the requirement of a graduate degree for experienced teachers, arguing that teaching is mainly based on skills and experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coaching class operators have sought a reduction in the proposed space requirement from one square metre to 0.5 square metre per student. They have also asked the government to remove the requirement of a graduate degree for experienced teachers, arguing that teaching is mainly based on skills and experience. {{/usCountry}}

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Concerns have also been raised over fee refund rules, record-keeping requirements and toilet provisions. The operators have demanded that records be maintained for three years instead of 10 years. They have also sought flexible arrangements for parking and facilities for students with disabilities.

The consortium has suggested a graded penalty system for violations: first a warning, followed by a fine of up to ₹5,000 for a second violation and ₹10,000 for a third violation. It has also demanded that government officials inform coaching class directors before inspections. It has suggested common school timings and examination schedules for Classes 5 to 10 across the state to help students manage coaching and school studies.

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The association has further suggested that experienced teachers be considered for Ideal Teacher Awards and that experienced coaching class directors be included on State Board of Studies panels. It has also demanded voting rights in teachers’ constituencies for government-registered coaching class directors.

“If these objections and suggestions are not considered, coaching class directors across the state will unite and fight democratically and finally approach the court,” said Bhuyar.