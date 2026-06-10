Coastal nod for temporary studios in Madh, Erangal

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has allowed the construction and operation of temporary film studios in Madh and Erangal, which were subjected to punitive action in 2023 and 2024 over alleged violation of coastal regulation norms.

After the Mahayuti government came to power, several temporary studios were razed in 2023 and 2024 over alleged violation of CRZ norms (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the minutes of last month’s MCZMA meeting, wherein the proposal was approved, the municipal commissioner may grant permission for temporary construction and operation of studios on the landward side of existing roads or structures, which fall within coastal regulation zone (CRZ) II, and beyond the no development zone in CRZ-III areas.

Permissions may be granted for a maximum of six months at a time and not exceeding a period of three years in the aggregate, the minutes said.

The BJP had created a major ruckus when the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had allowed temporary studios on land falling in CRZ areas where construction activity is restricted. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had taken up the issue, lodged complaints and toured the area extensively. The BJP had also blamed Congress leader Aslam Shaikh and other MVA ministers for allowing construction in coastal areas, some of it on land owned by the tourism department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After the Mahayuti government came to power, several temporary studios were razed in 2023 and 2024 over alleged violation of CRZ norms. In 2025, however, the state urban development department introduced a regulation in the Development Control and Promotional Regulation (DCPR) 2034, allowing such temporary studios. The matter was then referred to the MCZMA, which has now cleared it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the Mahayuti government came to power, several temporary studios were razed in 2023 and 2024 over alleged violation of CRZ norms. In 2025, however, the state urban development department introduced a regulation in the Development Control and Promotional Regulation (DCPR) 2034, allowing such temporary studios. The matter was then referred to the MCZMA, which has now cleared it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the MCZMA meeting, expert members opined that developmental activities in CRZ-II and CRZ-III areas were linked to local town and country planning regulations. Construction of temporary studios or sets could be allowed in CRZ-II areas and beyond the no development zone in CRZ-III areas subject to conditions in the CRZ notification; and studio owners could be asked to implement necessary environmental measures such as solid waste management and safe disposal of sewage, the members said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No temporary studios/ sets would be allowed in CRZ-I (within the tidal zone) and CRZ-IV (low tide line to territorial waters) areas, and within the no development zone in CRZ-III areas, the members clarified.

Mumbai Congress chief spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the BJP, which had conducted a systematic campaign to target Congress leaders over temporary studios, was now making provisions to allow such structures.

“This is a clear example of BJP’s hypocrisy,” Sawant said.

Congress leader and Malvani MLA and Aslam Shaikh, who was attacked earlier by the BJP over the same issue when the MVA was in power, said Mumbai was known because of Bollywood and the film industry had to be supported.

“The film studios were allowed on the basis of a policy introduced by Devendra Fadnavis. They cancelled it later and have reintroduced it now. I don’t know why I was targeted then,” Shaikh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to HT, Somaiya refused to comment on the MCZMA nod. “The studios which were demolished at Madh Islands were 60-feet high permanent structures,’’ he said.