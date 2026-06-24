Mumbai: Around 60,000 students in the Mumbai region, who have been allotted colleges in the third list for Class 11 admissions, now face a new challenge. Compared to the second list, the cut-offs for the commerce stream in many reputed colleges have risen significantly, with increases ranging from 0.2% to 1.5%, putting commerce course aspirants at a disadvantage. In contrast, science stream cut-offs have dropped in several colleges though they remain stable in others.

Commerce stream cut-offs rise in third FYJC admission list, science cut-offs drop

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This year saw a decline in the number of students scoring 90% and above in the Class 10 examinations. Consequently, it was speculated that the admission process would be somewhat easier for students. However, this assumption proved incorrect as early as the first list, and cut-offs remained largely unchanged in the second list as well. Many students altered their college preferences, hoping for a drop in cut-offs in the third list. But they now face the likelihood of disappointment.

In the third round, the commerce stream cut-off at R A Podar College rose from 94.4% to 95.8%. Mulund College of Commerce’s cut-off increased from 92.2% to 93.2%, while similar rises were recorded in the commerce streams of colleges such as Vaze-Kelkar, Jai Hind, K C, Sathaye, Bhavan’s, Dahanukar, and Joshi-Bedekar. St Xavier’s College’s commerce stream cut-off also went up from 89.8% to 90%. Notably, students are facing a tough battle to secure admission to leading commerce colleges, even with scores exceeding 90%. Cut-offs for colleges such as Podar, Vaze-Kelkar, NM, Mulund College of Commerce, Jai Hind, KC, and Mithibai have remained in the 91% to 96% range.

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{{^usCountry}} The scenario in the science stream is somewhat different. The science stream cut-off for Jai Hind College dropped from 88.8% to 83.6%, while at K C College, it fell from 87.2% to 81.8%. CHM College saw a decline from 89.2% to 85%. Marginal drops were also observed at Father Agnel, K J Somaiya (Science and Commerce), Mithibai, Ruia, and Ruparel while the cut-offs remained largely stable at St Xavier’s, Vaze-Kelkar and a few other colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scenario in the science stream is somewhat different. The science stream cut-off for Jai Hind College dropped from 88.8% to 83.6%, while at K C College, it fell from 87.2% to 81.8%. CHM College saw a decline from 89.2% to 85%. Marginal drops were also observed at Father Agnel, K J Somaiya (Science and Commerce), Mithibai, Ruia, and Ruparel while the cut-offs remained largely stable at St Xavier’s, Vaze-Kelkar and a few other colleges. {{/usCountry}}

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In the arts stream, while cut-offs rose for colleges like St Xavier’s, Ruia, Ruparel, Kirti and Bhavan’s, they declined for Jai Hind, Wilson, Jhunjhunwala, Joshi-Bedekar, CHM, and Birla.