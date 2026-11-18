Mumbai: Fascinated by the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to alter details on digital documents, a railway commuter from Virar West bought a first class pass till Borivali valid for a month, used ChatGPT to transform it into a pass for air-conditioned (AC) locals valid for six months, and used the same to commute on AC locals for over a month without raising any suspicion. Until last week, when ticket checkers (TCs) on board a Churchgate-bound train called his bluff and booked him for allegedly cheating Western Railway (WR) by using a forged travel pass.

Commuter alters first class pass using AI, travels by AC locals till TCs call his bluff

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According to WR officials, when TCs asked Aman Omprakash Yadav for his ticket as the train was passing between Vasai Road and Naigaon, where the mobile network was choppy, he readily showed them the forged ticket on his phone.

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“This raised our suspicion, as the RailOne app which commuters use to book and show tickets does not function well when the network is weak. We realised that the commuter was showing a screenshot instead of a valid ticket,” said a WR official.

According to the complaint filed by one of the TCs, Yadav showed them a digital document resembling a ticket for travel between Borivali and Virar, which stated it was valid from October 3, 2026, till March 2, 2027. Since he could not show the same ticket on the RailOne app, he was asked to alight at Vasai station and taken to the ticket-checking office for further verification.

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{{^usCountry}} When the TC entered the ticket number mentioned in the forged pass on the railway’s handheld terminal, it showed that the pass was actually for travel by first class between Virar and Borivali, valid from October 3 till November 2. Yadav initially claimed that a friend had bought the ticket for him via the RailOne app, but later admitted that he had altered the class of travel, validity and applicable fare using ChatGPT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the TC entered the ticket number mentioned in the forged pass on the railway’s handheld terminal, it showed that the pass was actually for travel by first class between Virar and Borivali, valid from October 3 till November 2. Yadav initially claimed that a friend had bought the ticket for him via the RailOne app, but later admitted that he had altered the class of travel, validity and applicable fare using ChatGPT. {{/usCountry}}

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Accordingly, the Railway Protection Force was called in, and Yadav was detained along with the screenshot on his phone and taken to the Vasai railway police station. A complaint was subsequently lodged against him for allegedly cheating WR using a forged travel pass.

Following the incident, TCs have been asked to cross-verify the number displayed on digital tickets using backend verification systems to establish their authenticity. Training modules are also being prepared to train TCs to identify such fake tickets.