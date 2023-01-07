Concerns over pedestrian safety rise in Thane as woman falls in dug up road

Thane Two other incidents were reported a day after an iron plate supporting a Metro Line 4 pillar crushed a scrap dealer near Viviana Mall in Thane raising concerns over the safety of pedestrians and motorists around construction work sites in Thane city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 38-year-old woman suffered a minor hand injury after she fell into the pit dug-up on the road between Kamgar hospital and Indira Nagar naka at Wagle Estate in Thane on Thursday evening. The incident was reported by complainant Roshan Firke to the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) on Friday morning asking officials to take preventive measures at the spot so that any major mishap could be averted.

“I read about the woman who died under the iron plates. The same evening my wife also fell into the pit. I wanted the authorities to know how risky it has become for one to walk in the city when roads are dug up all over. We want development, but at the same time safety of pedestrians cannot be compromised. If all such dug-up roads are barricaded properly, no one can venture into it. There were no safety measures undertaken at this spot,” said Firke, the complainant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avinash Patil, chief of RDMC of Thane municipal corporation said, “Soon after we received the information, it was relayed to the concerned officials at TMC’s public works department who were asked to take the necessary safety steps.”

In another such incident on Friday afternoon, an iron railing fell on an 18-year-old man at the construction site of a bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at Kharegaon toll naka. The team of RDMC, along with a pick-up van and ambulance, reached the spot.

“Before we reached the spot, the locals had gathered and with the use of a private hydra, they managed to lift the iron railing and free Deepak Brijiya, who was taken to the Shivaji Maharaj hospital at Kalwa. Deepak, a resident of Retibunder in Thane, suffered minor injuries in his left leg and waist,” said Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the Metro Line 4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavli, TMC has also launched multiple road works under CM’s “Changing Thane” campaign to transform and beautify Thane in a span of six months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON